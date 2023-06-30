Latto‘s latest single, “Put It On Da Floor” has proven to be one of the buzziest hip-hop tracks of the year. Though she doesn’t specifically diss any rapper by name (despite a line many took as shade toward Coi Leray), she keeps all of her opps on notice. Additionally, several rappers have dropped freestyles over the track.

The latest comes from Latto’s fellow Atlanta rapper Omeretta The Great, who leaves no name unchecked.

On her freestyle, she addresses rapper Lil Baby dissing Gunna over rumors he took a plea deal, as Lil Durk, and New Orleans rapper Boosie Bad Azz, both of whom also dissed Gunna.

“They talking bout Baby making disses, I guess he picking a side / But this Atlanta business, someone tell Boosie be quiet / I heard that Durk all on the ‘gram tryna boost up his pride / He sending disses at lil Gunna when Lil Y be outside,” she raps.

Omeretta drops a “Put It On Da Floor” remix. “They talking bout Baby making disses I guess he picking a side but this Atlanta business someone tell Boosie be quiet. I heard that Durk all on the gram trynna boost up his pride he sending disses at Lil Gunna when lil Y be… pic.twitter.com/VdLDUJdTcH — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 29, 2023

This isn’t the first time Omeretta’s bar have been the subject of controversy. Last February, her song “Sorry Not Sorry” caused quite a stir, as she questioned the legitimacy of people from certain neighborhoods who claim to be from Atlanta.

You can hear a snippet of Omeretta The Great’s “Put It On Da Floor” freestyle above.

