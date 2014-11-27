Watch A One Direction Member Deftly Alternate Between Smiling For Fan Selfies And Hating His Life

#ONE DIRECTION
Creative Director
11.27.14 9 Comments

Being in a popular boy band demands a debatable amount of musical talent, but the gig definitely comes with one vital job requirement that flies under the radar: the ability to fake happiness while the rigors of superstardom make you completely miserable.

One Direction member Liam Payne has clearly mastered this technique. Watch as he deftly alternates between his natural expression (resting grumpy face) and an impressively fake smile while taking selfies with screaming fans along an Australian red carpet:

(Via yeahstyles; h/t Mirror)

