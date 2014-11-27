Watch A One Direction Member Deftly Alternate Between Smiling For Fan Selfies And Hating His Life

Being in a popular boy band demands a debatable amount of musical talent, but the gig definitely comes with one vital job requirement that flies under the radar: the ability to fake happiness while the rigors of superstardom make you completely miserable.
One Direction member Liam Payne has clearly mastered this technique. Watch as he deftly alternates between his natural expression (resting grumpy face) and an impressively fake smile while taking selfies with screaming fans along an Australian red carpet:
(Via yeahstyles; h/t Mirror)
I’m no expert but those screenshots are most certainly from the latest 4K resolution camera.
He must have worked retail at some point, because that’s the perfect “with customer,customer leaves” interaction.
Man, I flip-flop between thinking that being in a successful boy-band must be fairly easy (because someone writes your songs for you, choreographs your dance-moves for you, styles your hair and wardrobe for you, gets your cocaine and groupies sorted out for you) and thinking how fucking awful it must be to live a continuous photo-op where the sound of girls shrieking in your presence never fully stops.
Yeah, sounds awful.
I’d be in for it. I’m willing to plow through 10k willing girls and whine about not being taken seriously 10 years later.
Wait, Australia finally got smart phones? Good for them!
Wow!! That makes me a little sad.
A.. long.. long.. day.
I love the fact he isn’t interacting with the girls at all, just snatching (and he is snatching) the phone from their grasp, taking the pic, handing the phone back and moving on without so much as looking at the girl in question.