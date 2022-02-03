In the thick of the pandemic, modern day hip-hop renaissance man Open Mike Eagle gave hip-hop heads an incredible treat when he debuted the What Had Happened Was podcast with super producer Prince Paul. Mike had a knack for setting Paul at ease and it resulted in incredible stories about Paul’s work with De La Soul, Gravediggaz, Handsome Boy Modeling School, Chris Rock, and more. The hits kept coming with Season 2 in 2020 featuring none other than El-P of Run The Jewels. Much like the first season, each episode was a chapter in the subject’s career focusing on a specific album or project, and guided by the benevolent host, El-P took listeners through the ins and outs of RTJ, Company Flow, and everything in between.

The newly announced third season promises even more hip-hop geekery, as it features famed hip-hop exec Dante Ross. A mercurial figure in the Golden Age of hip-hop, Ross was responsible for ushering along acts like Digital Underground, Queen Latifah, and De La Soul while with Def Jam and Tommy Boy Records. Then, as the hip-hop A&R man at Elektra Records, Ross signed legends like Busta Rhymes, Pete Rock & CL Smooth, Del The Funky Homosapien, and a whole lot more.

Suffice it to say, Ross is a hip-hop treasure trove of knowledge and he makes for a spectacular guest alongside the equally spectacular host. Open Mike Eagle’s Stony Island Pods network is now distributed by the much larger Talkhouse network and this season represents a well-deserved big step up for the very excellent show.

What Had Happened Was Season 3 with Dante Ross premieres Wednesday, February 9. Listen/subscribe here.