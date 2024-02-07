Per usual, the Grammys have prompted discourse about the coveted Album Of The Year award. Many viewers were disappointed that SZA’s critically acclaimed sophomore album SOS didn’t win the award, however, SZA herself didn’t seem to be fazed.

On the night of the 2024 Grammys, SZA won three awards — Best Progressive R&B Album for SOS, Best R&B Song for “Snooze,” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Phoebe Bridgers collaboration, “Ghost In The Machine.” In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, SZA expressed her gratitude for winning those three awards, despite not winning Album Of The Year.

“I’m grateful I won three,” SZA said. “I could have left with nothing and I didn’t, and I’m grateful. My parents got to see it and I didn’t bomb on live television, and that was so scary. And I faced some really big fears and I’m just happy that it all went well, genuinely. And I’m happy for everybody.”

Also on Grammy night, SZA delivered a killer performance of the SOS fan favorites, “Kill Bill” and “Snooze.” She also shared a new song, “Saturn,” which is said to appear on her upcoming album, LANA.

When asked about the new album, SZA remained tight-lipped, noting that she doesn’t want the energy of the album to change.

“I’m just kind of here while energy is forming and I’m just trying to allow it to do what it needs to do, and my voice just follows whatever the frequency is,” she said. “So I feel like I want to allow it to finish shaping itself and form itself before I speak on it and possibly change the trajectory of what it could be. But I will say I’m in a beautiful space creatively and I feel just very new.”