Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour Returns This Summer With Sturgill Simpson And Elvis Costello

#Willie Nelson
03.13.18

In April, Willie Nelson will return with a new album, Last Man Standing, just days before the country legend is set to turn 85. The title plays on both his longevity and his resilience, which becomes even more remarkable when you realize that this is Nelson’s 10th release this decade. And it’s not like Willie has just become resigned to the studio in his twilight years. No, he’s also a touring monster.

Nelson will hit the road again this summer as his Outlaw Country Festival continues its touring incarnation. And, if it is anywhere close to as great as last year’s event, fans are in for a treat. Today the festival announced its return, hitting venues in the South and Midwest this summer. In addition to Nelson, the stacked bill will also feature Sturgill Simpson Alison Krauss, The Head And The Heart, Elvis Costello, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Willie’s son Lukas at various points along its three weekends of announced runs.

Check out the current docket of dates and lineups below, and find ticket information here. Look for Willie Nelson’ new album, Last Man Standing, on April 27th.

