Getty Image

Willie Nelson’s work ethic is an absolute marvel. At 85-years old, the outlaw country legend shows little-to-no desire to slow down from his punishing schedule of tour dates and recording sessions. Though a few bouts of illness has derailed a few of his concert appearances in recent years, the Red-Headed Stranger has continued to pump out new albums on a yearly basis and today, he’s announced a new one. Titled Last Man Standing, Willie’s latest features 11 new tracks, seven of which were cooked up in collaboration with his long-time friend Buddy Cannon.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

To give fans a glimpse of what they can expect, Willie has also shared the first single from the new record, “Last Man Standing.” As the title suggests, the song is styled as a self-examination of how the singer ended up being one of the final living legends of a class of country artists that included his buddies Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard. “I don’t want to be the last man standing / On second thought, maybe I do.”

You can listen to the title track to Last Man Standing above, and check out the full tracklist below.

Legacy

1. “Last Man Standing”

2. “Don’t Tell Noah”

3. “Bad Breath”

4. “Me and You”

5. “Something You Get Through”

6. “Ready to Roar”

7. “Heaven Is Closed”

8. “I Ain’t Got Nothin'”

9. “She Made My Day”

10. “I’ll Try to Do Better Next Time”

11. “Very Far to Crawl”