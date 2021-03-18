Outside Lands Slightly Delays Its 2021 Festival And Tweaks Its Lineup

Given that the coronavirus pandemic is still far from over, most news we get about music festivals is negative. Just this morning, it was reported that Coachella and Stagecoach may be pushed back to 2022. The good news is that another major California festival, Outside Lands, still intends to make its 2021 event happen, albeit with some tweaks.

When Outside Lands canceled its 2020 festival, they set their sights on early August for the 2021 installment. They’ve revealed today, though, that they’ve had to slightly delay the event, which is now scheduled from October 29 to 31, aka Halloween weekend.

ranger dave hopes you're ready for the ultimate halloween weekend – outside lands is moving to october 29 – 31, 2021! 3-day tickets are on sale now. https://t.co/wMSL1BSTYU pic.twitter.com/9BVA7QSH8M — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) March 18, 2021

The new dates mean that some artists can’t make the festival now, so artists like The 1975, Beach House, Polo & Pan, Big Thief, Parcels, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Beths, and others won’t be at Outside Lands this year. They’ve got some solid replacements, though, as added to the bill are Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Lord Huron, Claud, Bartees Strange, Sofía Valdés, 24kGoldn, SG Lewis, Flo Milli, Cannons, Jessia, Q, Brijean, and Shilan.

Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands, says, “We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands. The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”

Check out the new Outside Lands poster above.