Following the trend of every major festival this summer, San Fransisco’s Outside Lands announced it would be canceling its 2020 event. Instead, the festival is looking towards the future. Though it will no longer be taking place this year, Outside Lands just unveiled its 2021 lineup, and it features a handful of some of today’s biggest artists.

Next summer, Outside Lands will be held the weekend of August 6 through 8 at San Fransisco’s Golden Gate Park. Sharing its new lineup, the festival invites artists like Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Tyler The Creator, The 1975, The Strokes, and Young Thug to perform headlining sets. Along with the headliners, the festival boasts sets by Khruangbin, Beach House, Jpegmafia, Moses Sumney, Mxmtoon, Hinds, Yves Tumor, Caroline Polachek, and many more.

In a statement alongside the artist announcement, co-producer of Outside Lands Allen Scott said he wants the lineup to provide hope for fans: “We are thrilled for the festival to be coming back in 2021. There’s been a lot of bad news out there with regard to COVID-19 and we want to give people something to look forward to. We’re hopeful that in sharing our excitement about the future of the festival and next year’s lineup, that it provides some much-needed positivity for our fans and community.”

Rick Farman, another co-producer for the festival, echoed Scott’s statement: “Outside Lands was created to celebrate the Bay Area creative community and the small businesses that are the fabric of San Francisco’s culture. Given everything that our community is going through, we will continue that mission with a renewed focus as we plan for the 2021 event.”

Check out Outside Lands’ lineup above.

General Admission passes go on sale 6/25 at 10 a.m. PDT. Get them here.

