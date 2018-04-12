Getty Image

After announcing their summer tour with Foster The People earlier this year, Paramore has now revealed who else will be hitting the stage with them. For the first leg of the tour, scheduled from 06/12 – 07/01 they will be playing with indie rock royalty and RX approved Soccer Mommy. The second half of the tour will feature Jay Som as the guest opener from 07/02 – 07/24. Paramore is touring in support of their latest album After Laughter released on 05/12/17. Meanwhile, Soccer Mommy is touring in support of her recently released and well-received debut full-length album Clean.

The tour is something of a comeback for Paramore as the album After Laughter was the first release from the Franklin, Tennessee three-piece in over four years. The hiatus was both for professional and personal reasons. In fact Hayley Williams even privately quit the band altogether in 2015, telling Fader about her mindset at the time.

“I just was done, I thought, there’s gotta be something else that I’m good at in my life. Maybe it’s time for me to go find that.”

It turns out Williams never found that “something else” and instead reunited with guitarist Taylor York to write the song “Forgiveness” which became the first finished track for the new album. Tickets for the tour are available now.