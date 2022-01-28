Fayetteville, Georgia producer OG Parker has been steadily growing in impact and esteem in the hip-hop world thanks to his hard-hitting beats for everyone from Migos to fast-rising newcomer DDG. His combination of trap and R&B has resulted in hits for the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more. On his latest single he reunites with PartyNextDoor, whose 2019 hit “Loyal” he produced, for “No Fuss,” a slow-burning, apologetic ballad addressing their wrongdoings toward a miffed lover.

“You caught me in a lie, I won’t deny it,” Party croons, admitting that “maybe the blame is on me / Might be moving too shady.” Nonetheless, though, they warn, “All the wrongs I’ve done, I feel empathy / But it’s wrong to hold on to this energy.” If anyone was worried that the Torontonian singer had moved on from his toxic ways on 2020’s Partymobile, it looks like they can rest assured that he’s still up to no good.

Party has been laying low since the release of his third album, although he did re-release his fan-favorite 2014 EP Colours to streaming in 2021. Will his new collab with OG Parker signal the beginning of a new project rollout? We’ll see. Meanwhile, OG Parker continues to roll out his own freestanding singles, which could mean a new project from his this year as well.

Listen to OG Parker and PartyNextDoor’s “No Fuss” above.