Paul Simon has already had an extremely busy 2018. He’s been steadily making his way across North America for what he’s publicly calling his final tour, and at the same time preparing for the release of his fourteenth solo studio album In The Blue Light. Though that record won’t officially drop until next week, you can check out an advance listen to it right now thanks to the fine folks over at NPR.

Rather than use his prodigious powers as a songwriter on this album, Simon decided to go back through his own catalog and revisit a number of tracks that to his mind didn’t may have gotten a lukewarm reception by the public at large the first time around. “This album consists of songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around,” he said in a statement. “Re-doing arrangements, harmonic structures, and lyrics that didn’t make their meaning clear, gave me time to clarify in my own head what I wanted to say, or realize what I was thinking and make it more easily understood.”

Paul Simons’ new album In The Blue Light is set to be released on September 7 via Legacy Recordings but you can check out an advance stream of the record over at NPR.