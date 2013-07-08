Pearl Jam Unveils The Dates And Cities For Its North American Tour

All day Pearl Jam fans have been dicking off at work watching the countdown clock on the band’s website, waiting for a big reveal: where Eddie Vedder and the boys will be stopping on a North American tour this fall.
Here are the cities and dates…
OCTOBER:
11: Pittsburgh, PA
12: Buffalo, NY
15: Worcester, MA
18: Brooklyn, NY
19: Brooklyn, NY
21: Philadelphia, PA
22: Philadelphia, PA
25: Hartford, CT
27: Baltimore, MD
29: Charlottesville, VA
30: Charlotte, NC
NOVEMBER:
1-3: New Orleans, LA
15: Dallas, TX
16: Oklahoma City, OK
19: Phoenix, AZ
21: San Diego, CA
23: Los Angeles, CA
24: Los Angeles, CA
26: Oakland, CA
29: Portland, OR
30: Spokane, WA
DECEMBER:
2: Calgary, AB
4: Vancouver, BC
6: Seattle, WA
From the band’s website...
Public tickets for Pearl Jam’s North American dates go on-sale Saturday, July 27th at 10:00 AM local time. Specific ticket on-sale times and locations will be announced in local markets. A special ticket pre-sale for current Pearl Jam Ten Club members (as of July 7, 2013) begins today. Ten Club members must be logged in to access the members only pre-sale.
And here’s a video the band posted to their website…
See ya in NOLA (and perhaps in Brooklyn), boys!
That’s how you work the coastlines and ignore the middle of the country.
No shit man. I know bands like to avoid Kansas City like the plague but throw us a freaking bone here. We always sell out the major shows and this would be no exception. Looks like I will have to road trip my happy ass to OK City.
Pretty sure that’s only the first leg of the tour. There’s no Toronto date listed – and Toronto is the 4th largest city in North America. There’s pretty much no way that touring acts skip Toronto.
Yep, those are PJ tour dates alright. All Northeast and west coast dates with a giant middle finger to the midwest and southern states.
Just wait for them to play three times as many shows as these dates next year in every other country besides America, like they do every year.
Those complaints aside, that trailer for the tour is awesome. One of the rowdiest live bands around.
I kept waiting for MJ’s “Beat It” to start…
Pleasantly surprise that Pearl Jam is coming back to Phoenix. They haven’t played here since June 2003. There always great no matter what they play. I haven’t seen them since opening for U2 in Hawaii in December of ’06.