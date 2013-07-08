Pearl Jam Unveils The Dates And Cities For Its North American Tour

All day Pearl Jam fans have been dicking off at work watching the countdown clock on the band’s website, waiting for a big reveal: where Eddie Vedder and the boys will be stopping on a North American tour this fall.

Here are the cities and dates…

OCTOBER:
11: Pittsburgh, PA
12: Buffalo, NY
15: Worcester, MA
18: Brooklyn, NY
19: Brooklyn, NY
21: Philadelphia, PA
22: Philadelphia, PA
25: Hartford, CT
27: Baltimore, MD
29: Charlottesville, VA
30: Charlotte, NC

NOVEMBER:
1-3: New Orleans, LA
15: Dallas, TX
16: Oklahoma City, OK
19: Phoenix, AZ
21: San Diego, CA
23: Los Angeles, CA
24: Los Angeles, CA
26: Oakland, CA
29: Portland, OR
30: Spokane, WA

DECEMBER:
2: Calgary, AB
4: Vancouver, BC
6: Seattle, WA

From the band’s website...

Public tickets for Pearl Jam’s North American dates go on-sale Saturday, July 27th at 10:00 AM local time. Specific ticket on-sale times and locations will be announced in local markets. A special ticket pre-sale for current Pearl Jam Ten Club members (as of July 7, 2013) begins today. Ten Club members must be logged in to access the members only pre-sale.

And here’s a video the band posted to their website…

See ya in NOLA (and perhaps in Brooklyn), boys!

