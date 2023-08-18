Summer Walker and hundreds of social media users asked for a love prayer as intense as Ciara’s. All in the hopes of finding a healing love after heartbreak. But, as the singer points out in her new single, “Forever” with Lil Baby, prayer is just one of the many steps.

The track — co-produced by Jaydot, Precision Productions, and Theron Thomas — is a glimpse into the musician’s nearly decade-long marriage to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. No matter how hard her famous ex’s fan base trolls their union, they somehow rise above it all while expanding their family (the pair or now on their third child together).

That perseverance is seemingly the inspiration behind the song’s opening verse, as Ciara sings, “Everyone’s hatin’, goin’ half on a baby / They think that I’m crazy / ‘Cause one night only can be enough / Some say I’m hatin’ because I be sayin’, ‘Love is amazin’/ I know I’m not the only one / Hold on, I want a real world together / If I’m trippin’, let me know / One plus another is better, babe / You spendin’ all your time alone.”

Lil Baby’s romantic history has been rocky, but that didn’t stop him from leaning into the record’s theme, rapping, “You ain’t gotta rush, it’s fine, baby / I’m the one you take your time with / Keep it for me, you gotta try sh*t / Made a bond, we gotta die with it / Head first, I done dived in / You the one, well, really you a ten / I know my mind like here she go again / We ain’t gotta standout, we could blend in / And I’ll make sure to give you my attention.”

Directors Taj and Dre expand upon the idea of happily ever after as the musician attend a glamorous wedding where they encourage their friends to leap into love.

Watch the video for “Forever” above.

CiCi is out now via Beauty Marked Entertainer, Inc. Find more information here.