The holiday stork arrived just in the nick of time. On Monday, December 11, “Forever” singer Ciara took to her social media pages to reveal that she and her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, welcomed baby number four into the world.

Ciara is known for her eye-catching dance moves and over-the-top visuals, but for the sentimental news, she kept it simple. In a photo posted to her X (formerly Twitter) profile, Ciara shared an image of their newborn daughter with the caption: “Amora Princess Wilson. 9 lbs 1 oz. We love you so much!”

Russell also posted about the birth of his glowing daughter, writing, “2 wins in less than 24 hours.” He was referring to the Broncos’ record-setting victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

We Love You so much! @Ciara 2 wins in less than 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/UbhZJMIA3T — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 11, 2023

Just days ago, Ciara and her baby bump graced the red carpet of the premiere of the new film version of The Color Purple. Ciara appears in the Golden Globe-nominated musical in the role of Nettie Harris.

Beautiful moments of Ciara at the world premiere of the movie "The Color Purple" with cast mates & crew 🤍✨💜. #TheColorPurple pic.twitter.com/AGYD372JP4 — TheWilsonFamily (@CiaraRussellFan) December 7, 2023

Back in August, Ciara and Russell revealed their pregnancy to the public. The couple have three children together, including Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, and Amora Princess. Ciara’s oldest son, Future Zahir, comes from her past relationship with “Supposed To Be Loved” rapper Future.