Faye Webster Press Image 2021
Pooneh Ghana
Indie

Faye Webster And Lil Yachty Are Teaming Up For Their New Song ‘Lego Ring,’ And They Made A Game For It

Musically, things have been relatively quiet for Faye Webster. Outside of her single “Lifetime,” Webster spent most of 2023 recovering from her previously hectic 2021 and 2022. Now, she’s recharged and ready to get back into the swing of things. For Webster’s first release of 2024, she’s teaming up with Lil Yachty for their new song, “Lego Ring.”

To kick off the new year, on January 4, Webster took to her official Instagram page to tease the collaboration. The nonchalant Michelle Mercado-captured picture with Lil Yachty sent fans into a frenzy. “Putting out a new song next week,” she captioned the post.

On January 8, Webster followed up the initial post by uploading a snippet of the song. This time, instead of opting for a simple graphic, she unveiled the trailer for a video game (think Animal Crossing meets Guitar Hero) modeled after the record. As visitors put their own musical skills to the test, the instrumentation of “Lego Ring” serves as the fun fuel to keep going.

If “Lego Ring” is anywhere near as addictive as the online game, Webster will certainly earn herself a spot on Uproxx’s best songs list come December 2024.

“Lego Ring” is out on 1/12 via Secretly Canadian. Find more information here.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024
by: Uproxx authors and
All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×