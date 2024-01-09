Musically, things have been relatively quiet for Faye Webster. Outside of her single “Lifetime,” Webster spent most of 2023 recovering from her previously hectic 2021 and 2022. Now, she’s recharged and ready to get back into the swing of things. For Webster’s first release of 2024, she’s teaming up with Lil Yachty for their new song, “Lego Ring.”

To kick off the new year, on January 4, Webster took to her official Instagram page to tease the collaboration. The nonchalant Michelle Mercado-captured picture with Lil Yachty sent fans into a frenzy. “Putting out a new song next week,” she captioned the post.

On January 8, Webster followed up the initial post by uploading a snippet of the song. This time, instead of opting for a simple graphic, she unveiled the trailer for a video game (think Animal Crossing meets Guitar Hero) modeled after the record. As visitors put their own musical skills to the test, the instrumentation of “Lego Ring” serves as the fun fuel to keep going.

If “Lego Ring” is anywhere near as addictive as the online game, Webster will certainly earn herself a spot on Uproxx’s best songs list come December 2024.

“Lego Ring” is out on 1/12 via Secretly Canadian. Find more information here.