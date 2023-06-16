Being happy led Pharrell Williams to an RIAA diamond-certified single. Now, with Voices Of Fire (stars of a Netflix documentary of the same name), there’s another emotion the musicians are bringing to the forefront. On Pharrell and the choir’s new joint single, “Joy (Unspeakable),” the group shouts from the mountain tops how their deep familial bond is only strengthened by the Lord up above.

No matter how demanding his duties as Louis Vuitton’s new Men’s Creative Director, the producer will always carve time out to create new music. The single serves two purposes: To give glory to God and to further establish Pharrell’s musical legacy across genres with his uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams (of Faith World Ministries) at the helm.

The song’s chorus leaves all of their worries at God’s feet, as the lyrics read, “Lately, I’ve had a hard time / Ain’t been satisfied when I testify / Wanna make sure I’m short when I make that / Point of view / When them blessings come through (I play villain) / And even though I’m clean / When you do it again, they must understand / The point of view.”

Although Voices Of Fire has been classified as a non-traditional choir, they certainly aren’t lacking in their vocal anointing or overall ministry.

In a statement shared about the track, Bishop Williams shared his proud in the song, saying, “When the dream team finally came together on this song — Pharrell, Voices of Fire, Pastor Larry George, and yours truly — I knew that moment in the studio was one of destiny.”

