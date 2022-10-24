In The Eye, music’s best up-and-coming artists take to an intimate and minimal studio space to perform highlights from their discography, with only one microphone and one take. This time, in the studio is Pheelz, who you’ve probably heard while scrolling on your phone.

Earlier this year, the Nigerian Afrobeats singer had a moment on TikTok: Well before it was actually released, his and BNXN’s “Finesse” went viral on the platform, and after it came out, it continued to do well, racking up over 66 million streams on Spotify. The tune even landed him a record deal with Warner UK.

His career actually started long before that, though. He first made his name as an in-demand producer and was declared one of Nigeria’s best in 2013. At The Headies 2020 (a Nigerian music awards show), he picked up the Producer Of The Year award for his work on Teniola Apata’s “Billionaire.”

Then came “Finesse.” Aside from the aforementioned accolades, it was his first song to appear and go No. 1 on the Nigerian charts. It also got him his first Billboard chart placement when it landed on the Billboard Global 200.

Now, Pheelz finds himself in The Eye, for performances of his two biggest songs: “Finesse” and “Electricity.” On both renditions, he maintains the original feel of the songs, singing over a pre-recorded backing track. This setup lets both his original production and his smooth live vocals really shine.

Watch Pheelz perform “Finesse” and “Electricity” for The Eye above.

Pheelz is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.