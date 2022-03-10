Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Khalid leads the way with his new single, “Last Call,” his first release since his late 2021 project Scenic Drive. Elsewhere, Tinashe updates her fifth album 333 with four new songs thanks to a deluxe reissue, and Blxst continues his hot streak with “Sometimes” featuring TDE singer Zacari.

Khalid — “Last Call” A little over two years had gone by since Khalid’s last album when he decided to close out 2021 with Scenic Drive. The project was a brief interlude ahead of his third album, Everything Is Changing. While that’s still on the way, Khalid returns with “Last Call” which was released to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his debut album, American Teen. Tinashe — 333 (Deluxe) Tinashe’s fifth album 333 was by far one of the best R&B releases in 2021. Its versatility and overall uniqueness made it quite enjoyable to listen to. Eights months after its release, Tinashe returns with a deluxe version that adds four new songs to it including her latest single, “Naturally.”

Blxst & Zacari — “Sometimes” By the looks of it, Blxst may have a project for us to enjoy in the near future. The singer has been quite active lately and delivers another great track with “Sometimes” alongside Zacari. It joins “About You” as strong releases that Blxst has recently shared. Omah Lay & Justin Bieber — “Attention” Omah Lay has steadily grown in relevance on the afrobeats scene thanks to efforts like 2020’s “Damn” and 2021’s “Understand.” In what will surely make for one of his career’s biggest songs, Lay teams up with Justin Bieber for the rhythmic “Attention,” a record Lay admits came during a time when he felt “a little lonely.”

Pheelz & Buju — “Finesse” Once again, afrobeats is making its presence felt on TikTok through Nigerian singers Pheelz and Buju’s new song “Finesse.” Long before the song was released, a snippet of the track went viral, and fans expressed their desire to get their hands on the song. Finally, “Finesse” was released to the world and has been used in nearly half a million videos on the app to date. Tiana Major9 — “Try Peace…” On March 15, British singer Tiana Major9 will return with her second project Fool Me Once. So far, she’s released one single from the project, “2 Seater” with Smino, and now she’s back with “Try Peace…” The new song is a graceful effort that finds Tiana focused on enjoying better days in her life.

Che Ecru — What Are We? Just a week after he dropped Pain Pack 5, Boston native Che Ecru is already back with new music through his What Are We? EP. The project presents five songs in just over 12 minutes, so it’s a quick listen filled with solid music from the very active singer. Cruel Santino — Subaru Boys: Final Heaven Nearly three years after he impressed with his second album, Mandy & The Jungle, LVRN singer Cruel Santino (fka Santi) drops off his third project Subaru Boys: Final Heaven. The new effort offers a more alternative body of work that arrives complete with 21 songs and guest appearances from Koffee, Amaarae, Skepta, and many more.

Mack Kease & ESTA. — “O.M.L.” Feat. Destin Conrad The Soulection crew continues to thrive as a collective, Mack Keane’s latest single presenting a strong example. Teaming up with ESTA. once again, the duo calls on Destin Conrad for their new track “O.M.L.” The new song is a heartfelt effort that sees Keane and Conrad speaking passionately about the intimate moments they share with their partner. Jor’dan Armstrong — Church Girls Love R&B A little over three years after he dropped Blsd, Baton Rouge native Jor’dan Armstrong is back in action with his latest project, Church Girls Love R&B. The contemporary R&B gospel singer returns with a 10-track project that touches on the pains of love due to infidelity and other faults.