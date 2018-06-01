Phil Cook Is A Keeper Of The Flame On His Jubilant New Album ‘People Are My Drug’

#The RX #New Music
06.01.18 2 hours ago

Graham Tolbert

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

“I just get a little high,” multi-talented singer-songwriter Phil Cook tells me over the phone on a drive back to his home base in Durham, North Carolina.

What follows won’t be another sordid rock ’n’ roll tale of drugs and wildness. No pipes or prostitutes, just a whole lot of positivity. See, Phil Cook is getting high off of the vibes provided by the people he surrounds himself with. Watching his friends and family be creative and just plain living, that’s what gets him off.

This brings us to Cook’s upcoming, jubilant sophomore solo record People Are My Drug. It’s full of joyous odes to the human condition. It basks in the tradition of old spirituals and New Orleans brass music while being one whole, free-flowing entity. It’s a wonderful surefire smile-inducer.
During our chat Cook — who many may know from being a member of Hiss Golden Messenger and Megafaun — touched on how the album came to be (beers with buds), how he finds the good in every person, and how he himself remains one happy dude.

You’re currently in Durham but where were you born in Wisconsin?

I was born and raised in Chippewa Falls. The home of Leinenkugel’s beer.

I know it well. My grandparents have been in Chetek for years.

Oh yeah up in the North Woods. (Slips into pitch perfect Northern Wisconsin accent) Log cabin lined bars everywhere man!

So you finally had enough of M.C. Taylor (Hiss Golden Messenger) that it was time to put out another solo record?

It was more of a late night conversation with two of my bandmates who simply asked what we would be doing this year. Within 20 minutes we amped ourselves up and booked studio time. This was last July and we got in the studio this past January. It was a very productive round of beers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The RX#New Music
TAGSnew musicPhil CookThe RX

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 3 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP