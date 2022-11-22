Pink Siifu has always been busy. The rapper, singer, and producer with roots in Birmingham and Cincinnati made a name for himself during the 2010s as an underground rap chameleon, releasing over 40 projects in 10 years. His irreverent rap style is seen on early projects like Black Food 1 and his recent collaborations with Real Bad Man, populated with influences from OutKast, Sun Ra, Sly and the Family Stone, and Lupe Fiasco — the artists he grew up listening to.

Today, Pink Siifu’s grind and uniqueness remain present. Since the top of the decade, he’s released five projects, most notably the critically acclaimed Gumbo’!. He brings the album’s “Doin Tew Much” to the bathroom set, along with his alluring whisper tone and a green manicure. The track is hazy and relaxed, perfectly fitting into the cloud rap subgenre — a space Pink Siifu has dominated for over ten years.

Watch Pink Siifu perform “Doin Tew Much” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.