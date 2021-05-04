“Big Boi” trended on Twitter today as Outkast fans leaped to the Atlanta rapper’s defense over a case of “Big Boi erasure.” When a fan pondered whether Andre 3000 had ever been bested on a song, fans were quick to point out he was a member of an equally-matched duo.

“Has anyone ever washed Andre 3000 on a song?” reads the original tweet. “Because … I haven’t heard such a song.” While the original poster clearly meant to compare Andre to the dozens of MCs with whom he’s collaborated over the years, longtime Outkast fans read a certain level of disrespect into the statement, since Three Stacks has shared a considerable amount of mic time with Big Boi and the tweet seemed to be overlooking his rap partner’s accomplishments.

Has anyone ever washed Andre 3000 on a song? Because … I haven’t heard such a song. — likkle açaí enthusiast (@JadeGemRobin) May 4, 2021

“It’s okay to praise Andre 3K without disrespecting Big Boi,” wrote one fan. Another posited that “Big Boi done cleaned him up a plethora of times.” Meanwhile, Andrew Barber of popular Chicago-based blog FakeShoreDrive used the opportunity to point out how the debate only highlighted the duo’s impact on hip-hop. “Big Boi and Andre are just out in the world minding their own business yet still end up trending on Twitter for something every other week, despite not dropping album together in 15+ years,” he observed. “Their legacy is untouchable.”

It’s okay to praise Andre 3K without disrespecting Big Boi. I promise you — Barflaan Tedoe (@The_Barftender) May 4, 2021

Big Boi done cleaned him up a plethora of times lmao https://t.co/mpTZeJF3P7 — slam dunk wingz (@KantBanRich) May 4, 2021

Big Boi and Andre are just out in the world minding their own business yet still end up trending on Twitter for something every other week, despite not dropping album together in 15+ years. Their legacy is untouchable. — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) May 4, 2021

He’s right; Outkast recently trended because of comedian Ron Fuches’ tweet comparing the tag team to another legendary group, The Beatles. While Outkast always seems to be the subject of some controversy or another, it’s only because they have an undeniable effect on the pop culture landscape since they first declared “the Souf got sum to say.”

Check out more responses to the “Big Boi” trend below.

Feels like once a quarter people try to act like Big Boi wasnt dope as hell https://t.co/h0HZxTuAgw — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) May 4, 2021

3 Stacks romanticization created Big Boi erasure & I hate it bad 😭. https://t.co/DJ8Be4ML4p — harbinger of chaos (@ShenaeCurry) May 4, 2021

You can’t say you’re a fan of Outkast and blatantly deny Big Boi’s contributions. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) May 4, 2021

Big Boi gotta be the most looked over and disrespected rapper of all-time.

He was 50% of Outkast.

Try opening your ears, the guy was smooth AF and raps his ass off. https://t.co/QIls0sG7d7 — Jhobbs (@JJHobbs12) May 4, 2021

The funniest thing about Big Boi getting disrespected on here is that André 3000 has said multiple times Big Boi is a better rapper than him. — Colb (@___Colb___) May 4, 2021