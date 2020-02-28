Pink Sweats Captures The Beauty Of A Lifelong Love On His New Song, ’17’

The backend of 2018 saw the rise of a new R&B act in Pink Sweats. The Philly-bred artist took R&B by storm by being anything but what the genre was accustomed to in prior. Tracks that displayed one’s masculine dominance over a melodic tune were not the forte for Sweats. Rather, vulnerability and tenderness led the way for him and as his audience began to grow and grow more, it was clear his formula was well-received as his “Honesty” release shot the singer to R&B relevance.

Following the release of Volume 2 early last year, Sweats would begin work on his debut album, which currently bears the title Pink Planet. In the meantime, he continued to deliver content to fans, which included a Jessie Reyez-featured remix of “Honesty,”. his feature on Wale’s “50 In Da Safe” off Wow… That’s Crazy, and a visual for “Body Ain’t Me.”

Beginning what can be assumed as the campaign for Pink Planet, Pink Sweats shares his new single, “17.” Accompanied by a new visual as well, the romantic effort finds him warm-hearted from a lifelong love. Beginning as an old couple, Sweats is celebrated the 71st birthday of his partner with a birthday cake. Adding some humor to her age, he switches the candles to read “17” rather than “71.” upon blowing the candles out, the video begins to dance around their life together, showing their moments as kids, their wedding day and their current old age.

To watch hear the new single, press play on the video above.