Here Are The Pitchfork Music Festival Set Times For 2023

This weekend will see the return of the Pitchfork Music Festival to Chicago’s Union Park. The three-day festival will kick off on Friday, July 21 and run through Sunday, July 23, with headliners The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver. The fest’s organizers have already released the set times, giving fans plenty of time to map out their weekend. The graphic published on Instagram gives the times for all three stages broken down by time slot, which you can check out below. For our past coverage, check out the reviews for the 2021 and 2022 festivals.

Here’s the breakdown by stage: