Here Are The Pitchfork Music Festival Set Times For 2023

This weekend will see the return of the Pitchfork Music Festival to Chicago’s Union Park. The three-day festival will kick off on Friday, July 21 and run through Sunday, July 23, with headliners The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver. The fest’s organizers have already released the set times, giving fans plenty of time to map out their weekend. The graphic published on Instagram gives the times for all three stages broken down by time slot, which you can check out below. For our past coverage, check out the reviews for the 2021 and 2022 festivals.
Here’s the breakdown by stage:
Green Stage
Friday, July 21
1:00-1:40 — Nourished By Time
2:30-3:15 — Sen Morimoto
4:15-5:10 — Youth Lagoon
6:15-7:15 — Perfume Genius
8:30-9:50 — The Smile
Saturday, July 22
1:00-1:40 — Deeper
2:30-3:15 — 700 Bliss
4:15-5:10 — Panda Bear + Sonic Boom
6:15-7:15 — King Krule
8:30-9:50 — Big Thief
Sunday, July 23
1:00-1:40 — Ariel Zetina
2:30-3:15 — Lucrecia Dalt
4:15-5:10 — Jpegmafia
6:15-7:15 — Koffee
8:30-9:50 — Bon Iver
Red Stage
Friday, July 21
1:45-2:25 — Contour
3:20-4:10 — Grace Ives
5:15-6:10 — Nation Of Language
7:25-8:25 — Alvvays
Red Stage
Saturday, July 22
1:45-2:25 — Palm
3:20-4:10 — MJ Lenderman
5:15-6:10 — Snail Mail
7:25-8:25 — Weyes Blood
Red Stage
Sunday, July 23
1:45-2:25 — Rachika Nayar
3:20-4:10 — Jockstrap
5:15-6:10 — Killer Mike
7:25-8:25 — Kelela
Blue Stage
Friday, July 21
2:45-3:30 — Mavi
4:00-4:45 — Axel Boman
5:15-6:00 — Jlin
6:30-7:15 — Ric Wilson
7:45-8:30 — Leikeli47
Saturday, July 22
2:45-3:30 — Black Belt Eagle Scout
4:00-4:45 — Vagabon
5:15-6:00 — Julia Jacklin
6:30-7:15 — Yaya Bey
7:45-8:30 — Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupil
Sunday, July 23
2:45-3:30 — Florist
4:00-4:45 — Soul Glo
5:15-6:00 — Illuminati Hotties
6:30-7:15 — Hurray For The Riff Raff
7:45-8:30 — Mdou Moctar