Polo G’s Life Gets A Whole Lot Faster In His ‘Sorrys & Ferraris’ Video

Polo G has put some distance between himself and his last album, 2021’s Hall Of Fame, and as he prepares to release his first new album in three years with Hood Poet, the Chicago rapper takes one last look in the rearview with its first single, “Sorrys & Ferraris.” While he reflects on when he “used to chase a bag on that curb,” he celebrates the fact that his “life is like a party now.”

Naturally, the video sees Polo commandeer a fleet of the titular sports cars, which race down the roadway as scenes from Polo’s party life play out. In addition to burning rubber on the asphalt, he’s seen beaches, birthdays, private jets, and more. There’s also a good look at his unique iPhone chain. The Arrad-directed video is simple but effective, as befits the rapper’s low-key personality.

Although Hood Poet was initially scheduled for a September release last year, Polo held off on dropping the album. “I’mma be postponing my album drop ’til further notice,” he explained in a message to fans on social media. “Just getting back on track from a minor setback… it’ll be worth the wait. I promise.” And while he characterized the cause of the delay as a “minor setback,” if it was related at all to his arrest last year on kidnapping, robbery, and assault charges, it doesn’t sound like that setback was so minor. However, it looks like things are back on track, as he told TMZ he’s looking forward to an August release for Hood Poet.

Watch the “Sorrys & Ferraris” video above.