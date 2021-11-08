Polo G’s ‘Hall Of Fame 2.0’ Deluxe Edition Will Have 14 New Tracks

Released in June, Polo G’s Hall Of Fame marked the Chicago rapper’s first ever number 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Along with the titanic single “Rapstar,” the 20-track album featured collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, The Kid Laroi, Roddy Rich, and more. But he’s not resting his laurels on the success of that release and has just announced a new deluxe version entitled Hall of Fame 2.0 that features 14 new tracks.

“Hall Of Fame…That was me beating my chest, really coming into my own as an artist and showing I’m gonna stay,” he starts in the new album trailer. “But before I just close out this chapter, I feel like we should turn up this one more time.” The trailer also offers a preview of the December 3rd deluxe release’s first single in the breakneck beat and tongue-twisting lyrical maelstrom of “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal).” A flip on the Michael Jackson’s classic “Smooth Criminal,” the track officially drops this Friday, November 12th.

Watch the Hall Of Fame 2.0 album trailer above. And check out Polo G’s remaining Hall Of Fame tour dates below.

11/19 — Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center

11/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

11/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo

11/30 — Denver, CO @ Mission

12/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

12/03 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

12/06 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

12/09 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

12/10 — Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

12/19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Roxy

Hall Of Fame 2.0 is out on 12/03 via Columbia.

