Earlier this year, Pooh Shiesty struck a plea deal in his federal firearms case, and as a result, he was able to avoid a life sentence in the case. The incident at hand occurred back in October 2020 and it found the rapper being accused of shooting a man in the buttock during a meet-up to exchange sneakers and marijuana. With Shiesty’s decision to accept the plea deal, the prosecution in the case is only recommending a sentence of 97 months — which comes out to just shy of over eight years — for the firearms case. With it remains to be seen if he will receive that, a date for his sentencing has been set in the case.

Shiesty will face Judge K. Michael Moore to hear his sentence in the federal firearms case on April 7 at 2 p.m. ET, as noted by HipHopDX. His sentence will be handed down to him at Miami’s United States Courthouse. While the prosecution is recommending the eight-year-ish sentence, Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis previously advised Shiesty that he could end up receiving more time than that despite what was agreed on.

Pooh Shiesty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.