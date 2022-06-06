Post Malone Borders On Unhinged In The ‘Insane’ Video

This past Friday, Post Malone released his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache. The fourteen track collection is a reflection of the “Sunflower” singer’s eclectic tastes and features a number of collaborations including “One Right Now” with The Weeknd, “Cooped Up” with Roddy Rich, “I Like You (A Happier Song)” with Doja Cat, and “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol” with Fleet Foxes. The album explores the emotional wavelengths we’ve all been riding in the past two pandemic-addled years and it’s never for a lack of honesty from Malone.

Now, the rapper has just released the new video for “Insane,” and it sees Posty bordering on unhinged. In the clip, Malone is barefoot and wearing only his house pants in the evening poolside. He dances maniacally to the track, either mimicking inebriation or feeling himself after knocking back a few. He vigorously smokes a cigarette and puts his hand down the front of his pants multiple times a la Al Bundy. But if he’s teetering in the balance, he’s doing so in a sheerly blissful state throughout. It’s a pure expressionist moment from Posty as he cheekily raps lines like, “I got 20, 30 strippers in the Sprinter van / It’s a little cramped to try to teach me how to dance.”

Watch the video for “Insane ” above.

Twelve Carat Toothache is out now via Republic Records. Listen to it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.