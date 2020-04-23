Post Malone’s Nirvana Tribute Livestream Has Courtney Love’s Approval

As a side-effect of the coronavirus pandemic, livestream concerts, performed by artists from their homes, have become as popular as they’ve ever been. Musicians from all genres and levels of popularity have taken to Instagram Live and other platforms to put on a virtual show for their fans, and Post Malone is up next: Yesterday, he announced he will be performing a Nirvana tribute set on Friday, April 24 (tomorrow). Now he has received a co-sign from one of the most significant Nirvana-related figures: Courtney Love, who was of course married to Kurt Cobain.

Love posted a screenshot of an article about Malone’s announcement and wrote, “Thank you @postmalone @who ( worldhealthorganization) & @google who will match 5 million $ in donations . Thank you beloved @coreresponse and the amazing @nhs ( profound to watch this amazing health care system working = inspiring ) thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this f*cking covid19 virus. I approve the usage . Good luck mr malone.”

Malone’s Nirvana tribute livestream is set to kick off on Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m. ET on Malone’s YouTube channel.