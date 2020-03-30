The Best Livestream Concerts This Week

We usually share lists of the upcoming concerts scheduled for New York City and Los Angeles, but there haven’t been too many of those lately since the coronavirus outbreak has forced artists to cancel shows. That said, there’s still live music, it’s just different than it usually is: Several artists have started performing live stream concerts from their homes, allowing fans to tune in to free shows online and pass the time with these virtual gigs. These newly popular types of performances yielded some memorable moments lately and will likely continue to do so. Below, check out a list of the best upcoming live stream performances, and below that, find our recap of the finest shows that have already happened. Updated: March 30, 2020

The-Dream and Sean Garrett When The-Dream played the 100 percent version of Holy Grail 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xzq7LPnZt8 — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) March 29, 2020 March 28: Following his beat battle with Timbaland, Swizz Beats decided to give songwriters a moment to shine, so he hosted a face-off between two of today’s finest. The main takeaway from the songwriter battle between The-Dream and Sean Garrett is that those two have had their hands in a lot of big songs from artists like Kanye West, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Usher, and others. Twitch Stream Aid March 28: Twitch is set-up to shine in a time when live streams are as popular as ever, and they delivered this weekend. Their “Twitch Stream Aid” benefit show had a huge lineup that featured Diplo, Lauv, Charlie Puth, Die Antwoord, Barry Gibb, Kevin Gates, Jordin Sparks, Michael McDonald, Steve Aoki, Scotty McCreery, MonstaX, and Mxmtoon, as well as members of Cage The Elephant, The Chainsmokers, Bastille, The Head And The Heart, Silversun Pickups, The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Mt. Joy, Empire Of The Sun, X Ambassadors, and Young The Giant.

Dirty Projectors View this post on Instagram hello world! “ Windows Open „ is OUT NOW! in celebration we (dave & maia) are gonna do a livestream duet version of the whole EP on instagram live at 3p pt / 6p et TODAY!! tune in for new songs, covers, maybe a few oldies ✨✨ A post shared by Dirty Projectors (@dirtyprojectors) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:37am PDT March 27: Dirty Projectors dropped a new EP, Windows Open, on Friday, so band members Dave Longstreth and Maia Friedman decided to celebrate with a live stream. Although the pair was in separate cities for the broadcast, it went off without a hitch as the two performed a set featuring the four new tracks, as well as some covers and tracks from the band’s catalog. 300 Entertainment “Unplugged” March 26: 300 Entertainment is one of the biggest labels in music, and now they’re hoping to similarly position themselves in the new world of live stream concerts with their virtual “Unplugged” show. The series “[originated] from live stripped-down, spontaneous sessions at 300 Entertainment co-founder and CEO Kevin Liles’ hotel lobbies throughout the years,” and the first one was led by singer/songwriter Cobi. 300 has a stacked artist roster, so keep an eye on this series.