Post Malone’s 2019 Posty Fest Lineup Includes Meek Mill And Rae Sremmurd

Post Malone got into the music festival game last year when he hosted his first ever Posty Fest. Now he’s gearing up for the event’s second installment, which is set to go down on November 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Now he has revealed the lineup for the 2019 event, and it’s set to be a fantastic day of music.

Aside from Malone himself, the poster also includes Meek Mill, Pharrell Williams, Rae Sremmurd, Jaden Smith, Dominic Fike, Doja Cat, Yella Beezy, Tyla Yaweh, Saint Jhn, Iann Dior, Beach Fossils, Snowy, Maj, Kerwin Frost (DJ set), and other guests. Tickets will go on sale on September 14

@postyfest is going on sale:) Citicard pre sale begins Tuesday September 10th at 10 AM local time. Public on sale Saturday Sept. 14 @ 10 AM 🍻🍻💙💙 https://t.co/5vPmM2iros pic.twitter.com/MTRX6SGwr6 — Posty (@PostMalone) September 8, 2019

Posty Fest falls in the middle of Malone’s tour with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, which is set to kick off this weekend in Tacoma, Washington before wrapping up in late November.

It’s been a big past few days for Malone: He just released his new album Hollywood’s Bleeding, and he also took a trip to Medieval Times with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Check out the Posty Fest poster above, and learn more about the event and how to get tickets here.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.