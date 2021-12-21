Post Malone apparently loves turn-of-the-millennium-era trading card games. Back in February, the “One Right Now” crooner teamed up with Nintendo’s monster-collecting juggernaut to celebrate Pokémon Day, the 25th anniversary of the release of the original video game turned card game turned name-an-industry-and-Pikachu-has-probably-dominated-it brand. Now, he’s shuffling in a new deck of cards alongside Wizards of the Coast to promote the return of Friday Night Magic, a program propagating the play of the popular game, Magic: The Gathering.

More than 8,000 stores will participate worldwide as Wizards promises more events, promotions, partnerships, and online experiences coming in 2022. While details remain relatively sparse at the moment, a press release quoted Posty, who said, “I’m obsessed with Magic: The Gathering. This is really a dream come true. We’ll be doing some cool stuff so keep an eye out.”

Meanwhile, Wizards of the Coast Head of Franchise Marketing Nathan Stewart said, “You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of Magic: The Gathering than Post Malone. As a fan for years, he knows just how much Friday Night Magic means to players. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Posty in ways that will allow his signature style, talent, and love of the game to combine in ways fans will never forget.”

It looks like all Post needs to complete the trifecta will be a similar collaboration with the makers of Yu-Gi-Oh! For now, we look forward to seeing what he and Wizards of the Coast come up with for 2022 as we brush up on the latest card releases in anticipation.