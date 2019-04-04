Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Beats By Dre has long been a go-to brand for headphone aficionados, and if you’re like me and can’t quite wrap your head around Apples’ new AirPod, then their Beats X model is a worthy option for Bluetooth connectivity. But of course, as technology continues to change and innovate, so do headphones, and Beats this week has unveiled a new addition to their headphone family. The new model is an update on their workout headphone, the Powerbeats, which, like the Beats X, had a short cord that connected the buds together. That cord is now gone, offering athletes a completely wireless update for the workout-geared headphones.

Dubbed the Powerbeats Pro, this new version is completely cordless — like the AirPod format — and will come in four colorways: Black, Ivory, Moss, Navy. They retail for $249.95 and will be available almost everywhere Apple products are sold in May, with additional markets slated for spring and summer. As far as battery life, this new pair offers up to nine hours of music between charges and includes a “Fast Fuel” charging option through their case that offers 1.5 hours of life after a five-minute charge, and up to 4.5 hours after a fifteen-minute charge. Check out a brief preview in the video above and look for the new model in stores next month. Maybe this is what will finally get me back out running trails this summer.