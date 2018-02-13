Preoccupations Make Post-Punk Enigmatic On The Experimental New Song ‘Antidote’

02.13.18 4 weeks ago

Preoccupations (the band formerly known as Viet Cong) is readying New Material, their second album under their new name, and they announced it with “Espionage,” an enigmatic post-punk track that proves there’s still room to explore in the decades-old genre. Now the band is back with another new song, “Antidote,” and like “Espionage” before it, the track takes a bunch of exciting left turns without going in circles.

The band’s Matt Flegel says the song is about us getting caught up in our humanity:

“‘Antidote’ is about humans forgetting that we’re apes, it’s about trying to make sense out of something that we’d be better off not trying to make sense of. Its about having infinite knowledge at our fingertips, but still making all the wrong choices over and over. It’s about trying to find a moment in your day where you can take a breath and remember that we’re basically all just animals bumbling around.”

Around The Web

TAGSantidotePreoccupations

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP