Preoccupations (the band formerly known as Viet Cong) is readying New Material, their second album under their new name, and they announced it with “Espionage,” an enigmatic post-punk track that proves there’s still room to explore in the decades-old genre. Now the band is back with another new song, “Antidote,” and like “Espionage” before it, the track takes a bunch of exciting left turns without going in circles.

The band’s Matt Flegel says the song is about us getting caught up in our humanity: