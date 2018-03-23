Pooneh Ghana

There might not be a genre more predictable than post-punk. Since its eventual evolution in the mid-’80s, most bands that have worn the label have done little to improve upon the work of Gang Of Four, Wire, and Joy Division. Instead, they’ve opted to resuscitate old sounds for a new generation, happy to bask in revivalism even if they don’t have much to say themselves. Obviously, there are exceptions — Interpol’s Turn Out The Bright Lights surely captured a cultural moment that went way beyond nostalgia, while Protomartyr’s barroom blitzkrieg is more singular than it gets credit for — but when something get branded with a post-punk label, it’s rarely something to get excited about.

Throughout his career, Matt Flegel has felt like an outlier to whatever scene or moment he gets lumped into. When his band Women were getting the Pitchfork bump back in the late-aughts, his work had a solidarity to the sticky art rock of Deerhunter and No Age that was coming out at the time, even if it didn’t feel as betrothed to basements and garages. But when that four-piece flamed out following an on-stage fight between its members, and later suffered the tragic death of guitarist Christopher Reimer, Flegel and drummer Michael Wallace reemerged with a new band and a more prickly presentation. Indeed, the new endeavor was well-received by critics, pummeling audiences with technical grooves and loud-as-all-hell blasts that capitalized on forward momentum.

The only problem was that this band was named Viet Cong, and almost as soon as the group started to get recognition, they were tasked with rebranding. With 2018 eyes, the decision to name a band Viet Cong, or even an all-dude band named Women for that matter, might feel inexplicable, but at the time, wokeness was just starting to become a prevalent discussion. So, the band apologized and went back to the drawing board, remerging as Preoccupations and hoping for a third chance at grabbing attention. And while the internet buzz on the band wasn’t quite as strong, the most incredible aspect of the group was that they were pushing themselves to new creative heights with each release, regardless of what their band was named.

So, with their second album since becoming Preoccupations and their third in this band configuration, the four-piece of Flegel, Wallace, Monty Munro, and Scott Christianson are back with the shrug of an album title New Material. Fortunately, the album’s name is the only aspect of the release that doesn’t feel like the result of deep ideas and even deeper emotional investment. Whereas the last album felt like a post-punk album refracted through a prism of new wave and experimental rock, this one is more grounded and direct than anything the band has ever produced. It’s not the sound of a band watering itself down to make itself more palatable. It’s the sound of self-realization.