Punk powerhouse PUP are admirably unapologetic. The Toronto-based four-piece is endearingly candid and chaotic, and are somehow always perfectly balancing the dichotomy of cryptic darkness and unbridled joy. Today they’re announcing their new album, Morbid Stuff, set for release on April 5 via Little Dipper. PUP is also releasing the record’s frenetic first single, “Kids.” You can listen to it above.

The title Morbid Stuff hints at what its contents will touch on — singer Stefan Babcock divulges his more somber struggles with depression and self-loathing throughout. But, as it goes, intense self-awareness often turns thick, cloudy, affected dejectedness into something laughable — sadness nearly becomes a parody of itself. In the electrifying “Kids,” PUP grapples with burning desire and embracing “the calamity with a detachment and impassive disinterest.” It goes back and forth between the two extremes, and ends in a panicked downhill fury that still, somehow, bears resemblance to a lighthearted sing-along.

About “Kids,” Babcock said:

“‘Kids’ is a love song from one nihilistic depressive to another. It’s about what happens when you stumble across the only other person on the face of this godless, desolate planet that thinks everything is as twisted and as f*cked up as you do. And thanks to them, the world starts to seem just a little less bleak. But only slightly — it’s still pretty f*cked up to be honest.”

Listen to “Kids” above. Morbid Stuff is out April 5 via Little Dipper. Pre-order it here. Catch the band on tour at one of the dates below.

04/25 — Boston, MA @ Royale # ^

04/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

04/29 — Philly, PA @ Union Transfer # ^

04/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ REX Theater ^

05/01 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^

05/03 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom ^

05/04 — Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

05/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe ^

05/06 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

05/08 — Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

05/09 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk ^

05/10 — Houston, TX @ Rockefeller’s ^

05/11 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^

05/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^

05/14 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/15 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^

05/17 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat ^

06/7 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall # ^

06/19 — San Diego, CA @ The Irenic ^

06/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

06/22 –- San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

06/24 –- Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

06/25 –- Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

06/27 –- Boise, ID @ The Olympic ^

06/28 –- Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue ^

06/29 –- Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

07/01 –- Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

07/02 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

07/03 –- Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

# – with support from Diet Cig

^ – with support from Ratboys