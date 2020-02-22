This past Friday, hip-hop fans received an exciting new collaboration: Jadakiss and Pusha T‘s new collaboration, “Huntin Season,” which was suppoed to feature all the grimiest bars fans have come to love from the two rappers. But many were unable to enjoy the song: It was removed from all streaming platforms a short time after its release. The song was anticipated to appear on Jadakiss’ upcoming album, Ignatius, named in honor of his good friend and Ruff Ryders producer/A&R “Icepick” Jones, who passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

When Ffans questioned why the song was removed abruptly, Pusha T took to his Instagram to explain. In the post, he said that while the song is “incredible,” in light of the recent death of Pop Smoke his feelings about it — especially its timing — had changed.

“The whole concept of ‘Hunting Season’ and the hypothetical ideas of ‘killing rappers’ isn’t sitting well with me while mourning the death of Pop Smoke,” he wrote. “Rest in Peace POP and condolences to his family.” The caption ended with him giving “all love and utmost respect” to Jadakiss and honored the “memory of my good friend” Icepick, while sending condolences to Pop Smoke and his family once again.

Whether or not the single will still appear on the album remains to be seen.

Ignatius is out 02/28 via Def Jam.