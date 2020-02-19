There are very few people who have contributed to not only the world of music, but also the world of entertainment, as much or for as long as Pharrell Williams. Among the many hats that he has placed upon his head over his thirty-year career, the more commonly known ones — singer, rapper, and producer — seem to have taken a backseat in recent years. Today, these post-Vivienne Westwood hats that Pharrell wears include fashion designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community activist. And the latter two are seemingly the titles Pharrell desires to wear the most.

Over the past few years, Pharrell’s focus has been deeply rooted in the improvement of his hometown community in Virginia Beach. In 2017, Pharrell pushed forward a plan to bring a new Virginia Beach Dome venue to the Oceanfront. The venue would boast a 100,000-square foot surf park and be surrounded by a number of attractions including local shops, restaurants, and music entertainment venues. It was with the belief that this venue would play an enormous part in injecting life back into a near-barren Virginia Beach. The following year, Pharrell returned with yet another proposal. Frustrated with Virginia-based properties, like the 2016 film Hidden Figures film he scored, being filmed in places that were not Virginia, Pharrell sought to make his home state a film and TV destination. He began consulting with a Virginia Beach-based commercial real estate developer for possible sites for a film campus. Legislation was also drafted to make the idea become a reality.

The common theme between each of the aforementioned plans from Pharrell is his continued effort to improve the community that made him the multi-faceted star he is today. Each conceived plan in the mind of Pharrell is put together with the idea of bettering the lives of others in his hometown. They had a goal of altering the perception of growing up and achieving success in the realm of arts in Virginia Beach. The previous plans see him placing an attraction in his hometown for their benefit, where the early success or failure of it would not put its continued existence at risk. However, Pharrell’s late-2018 proposal would be one where an early and immediate success would be crucial.

Before 2019, Pharrell’s hometown of Virginia had been riddled with crime issues during College Beach Weekend, held yearly in late-April. During this unoffical tradition, the area sees college students flood the streets prior to their finals week for a celebration that could often turn sour. Looking at 2016-2018, law enforcement found themselves making a significantly higher number of arrests compared to other weekends in the city.

However, with Pharrell, when there’s a problem, there’s a proposal. He unveiled a new plan to bring a music festival to Virginia Beach’s College Beach Weekend starting in 2019. The plan was eye-candy to both city leaders, who saw the idea as a way to reduce city crime during the April weekend, and locals who drooled at the idea of a high-level festival taking over their city with the best music, art, food, guest speakers, and more that Pharrell’s world had to offer. The proposal was officially presented, and the Virginia Beach City Council raised few concerns, greenlighting the initial groundwork to launch the Something In The Water Festival.

Unlike Pharrell’s previous communal work, Something In The Water would be a direct partnership with the community. Cooperation from its residents was imperative to ensure the festival would see life after its inaugural edition. As a man who has given so much to his community, Pharrell now needed them to band together and display the same love and appreciation for their city. Despite the pressure or worry from others, he never showed any doubt or concern with his hometown. The communal love that seemed to bring the present community together whenever it was called for was on for full display for its first year.

The inaugural Something In The Water Festival was a true work of art. This take doesn’t come from news reports or the plethora of social media responses; I personally made the nine-hour drive from my New England home to Virginia Beach to witness the festival for one of two reasons. One, the inaugural festival lineup was an all-timer. And two, knowing the touch Pharrell has when it comes to curated projects — whether it be music, fashion, or art — the first showing promised to be an event to remember.

Virginia Beach in all its beauty was out for display during the week of April 26-28. The only flaw was Mother Nature’s refusal to cooperate with the festival as the first day was canceled due to heavy rains. Day three also experienced an estimated thirty-minute delay due to rain. Aside from that, the musical performances were top-notch. Pharrell showered attendees with some of Virginia’s best talents — Charlie Wilson, Leikeli47, Pusha T, DRAM, and Teddy Riley, just to name few — as well as other big-name acts ranging from Travis Scott to SZA. But the performances were hardly the most impactful aspect of the weekend festival.