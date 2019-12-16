Rappers love to rhyme about their days eating stove top ramen, the staple of check-to-check-budgeted diets which sustains lower income families and college students across the nation, but one rapper is taking his interest in the noodles a step further. Pusha T announced today that he is teaming up with club owners Wayne Johnson and Tony Perry to open a premium ramen bar in Washington DC this month. The bar is called Kitsuen, which means “smoke” in Japanese, and is dedicated to “elevated” ramen and cocktails.

The restaurant is set to open New Year’s Eve in DC’s H Street corridor. With a kitchen led by chef Munehiro Mori of Tokyo, who has 25 years of experience in traditional ramen, it looks like Pusha’s new restaurant is going to branch a bit further beyond the usual “whatever’s in the fridge” style of topping the dish. The bar will be small, but also has a heated patio for additional outdoor seating. NBA players Jerami and Jerian Grant, who played in high school in Hyattsville, Maryland and play for the Denver Nuggets and the G-League’s Capital City Go-Go, respectively, are also investors along with Las Vegas entrepreneur Kyle Eubanks.

Kitsuen isn’t Pusha’s only baby coming out soon; last week, he announced that he and his wife Virginia are expecting their first child with a new freestyle.