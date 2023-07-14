Quavo’s solo album, Rocket Power, is getting closer and closer to release, and today, the Atlanta rapper shared the next single from it, “Turn Yo Clic Up” featuring fellow ATLien Future. The two rappers have collaborated numerous times in the past on tracks like “Picasso” and “Snitching” and maintain that chemistry here. The song consists of a beat by producers Atake, Basobeats, Macshooter49, and Sluzyyy, with rapid-fire verses from Quavo and Future encompassing shopping sprees, splitting up money with their boys, and the various tools they keep around to deal with their enemies.

Rocket Power will be Quavo’s second solo album and will arrive nearly five years from his 2018 debut, Quavo Huncho. Since that album’s release, Quavo dropped two collaborative projects with his bandmates in Migos: Culture III, the fourth Migos studio album, and Only Built For Infinity Links with the Takeoff. The latter came after a falling out with third Migos member Offset; however, Takeoff’s death has seemingly reunited the remaining members of the trio, who came together to perform a tribute to Takeoff at the recent BET Awards. While that doesn’t mean they’re planning on recording and releasing music together again anytime soon, Offset said the performance “cleared my soul.”

Prior to “Turn Yo Clic Up,” Quavo released the singles “Greatness” and “Honey Bun.” Rocket Power does not have a release date yet. Listen to “Turn Yo Clic Up” above.