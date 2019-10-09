Questlove is not letting fellow hip-hop pioneers De La Soul go without receiving their roses. Tuesday, The Roots‘ drummer appeared on the podcast Fired Up With Brad Jenkins to promote his upcoming show Hip-Hop: The Songs That Shook America. You can listen to the episode here.

The conversation lasts about an hour, and at one point Jenkins asks Questlove to name the most underappreciated hip-hop artists of all time. Not only did Questlove select De La Soul, but he also proceeds to give a thorough explanation after: “We have taken from the tree of De La Soul so many times and they have never gotten credit for it,” he says.

“I’ll say that, just as far as I’ve watched them use samples that later have been used and built empires. I’ve seen them do concepts. Everything that De La Soul has done, I’ve seen other people come in and do afterwards and it’s like, ‘Ah!’ So yeah, De La Soul.”

In addition to shouting out De La Soul this week, Quest has a musical cookbook with Martha Stewart set to release Monday. Titled Mixtape Potluck, the book will include Zooey Deschanel, Amy Poehler and Q-Tip as well. Hip-Hop: The Songs That Shook America is set to premiere Sunday on AMC.