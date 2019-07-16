Questlove Is Writing A Musical Cookbook With Martha Stewart, ‘Mixtape Potluck’

07.16.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

New York Times best-selling author and The Roots’ drummer Questlove has a new book on the way. The co-frontman of the Grammy Award-winning in-house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Quest is shifting gears with his latest endeavor. The Philadelphia native has always had a thing for food, so it’s only right his latest work is a cookbook titled Mixtape Potluck. The book is branded as a dinner party for friends, their recipes, and the songs they inspire, according to a press release.

Providing a unique spin, Martha Stewart will write the foreword, while the backend of the book features Quest’s tips on how to curate the perfect playlist. Drawing from his legendary food salons, Quest, who perpetually had his A-lister guests at his salons tell him they had super-special, secret recipes, said he might as well design an event where the aforementioned A-listers, in fact, make that recipe.

Set for release October 15 via Abrams Image for $29.99, the book will feature a slew of guests, just over 50 chefs, entertainers, artists, and musicians. Each guest will bring a recipe, which, in return, Quest will pair with a song he feels captures that specific guest’s vibe. A few notable guests are Zooey Deschanel, Amy Poehler and Q-Tip.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Roots
TAGSMARTHA STEWARTquestloveTHE ROOTSThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP