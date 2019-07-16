Getty Image

New York Times best-selling author and The Roots’ drummer Questlove has a new book on the way. The co-frontman of the Grammy Award-winning in-house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Quest is shifting gears with his latest endeavor. The Philadelphia native has always had a thing for food, so it’s only right his latest work is a cookbook titled Mixtape Potluck. The book is branded as a dinner party for friends, their recipes, and the songs they inspire, according to a press release.

Providing a unique spin, Martha Stewart will write the foreword, while the backend of the book features Quest’s tips on how to curate the perfect playlist. Drawing from his legendary food salons, Quest, who perpetually had his A-lister guests at his salons tell him they had super-special, secret recipes, said he might as well design an event where the aforementioned A-listers, in fact, make that recipe.

Set for release October 15 via Abrams Image for $29.99, the book will feature a slew of guests, just over 50 chefs, entertainers, artists, and musicians. Each guest will bring a recipe, which, in return, Quest will pair with a song he feels captures that specific guest’s vibe. A few notable guests are Zooey Deschanel, Amy Poehler and Q-Tip.