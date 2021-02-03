After almost a week filled with film premieres, the 2021 Sundance Film Festival came to a close on Tuesday night by handing out awards for some of the films that were presented during the festival. One of the big winners of Sundance this year was Questlove who took home an award for his Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) documentary, which is about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. He was given the U.S. Documentary Competition’s Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award and ecstatically reacted on Twitter saying, “OOOOMMMGGGGHGGG WE DID IT.”

OOOOMMMGGGGHGGG WE DID IT — Director ?uestlove (@questlove) February 3, 2021

In a statement shared by Picthfork, he expressed gratitude for receiving the award. “It has always been a dream of mine to direct films and telling this story has truly been an amazing experience,” he said. “I am overwhelmed and honored by the reception the film is receiving and want to give special thanks to Sundance, and my production partners: Radical Media, Vulcan Productions, Concordia, Play/Action Pictures and LarryBilly Productions.”

Questlove’s Summer Of Soul made its premiere at the festival and is comprised of previously unseen footage that sat in a basement for 50 years. It also flaunts appearances from Stevie Wonder, the Staples Singers, Nina Simone, Sly And The Family Stone, and other notable names.

You can read Questlove’s reactions to the awards above.