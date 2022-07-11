R. Kelly Is Reportedly Engaged To One Of His Victims, Joycelyn Savage

R. Kelly may be going to prison for a very, very long time, but that doesn’t mean the saga of his mistreatment of women is over yet. According to TMZ, one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, wrote to the judge in his New York case ahead of his sentencing to ask for a more lenient sentence. In her letter, she introduces herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancee,” suggesting that at some point in the past nine years — Savage is currently 26 years old and met Kelly when she was 17 — the pair became engaged.

She also asserts that “I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be,” writing that the relationship between the two is “amazing” despite the near-30-year difference in age (Kelly is 55) and the disturbing circumstances under which they met. However, Savage’s parents, Timothy and Jonjelyn, are not convinced. They told TMZ through their attorney that Joycelyn never made any engagement known to the family, and wonder why she put it in a letter to the judge rather than mentioning it in court while under oath.

In 2017, Savage told TMZ in an interview that she was “not being brainwashed or anything like that,” insisting that she was staying with Kelly of her own free will shortly after it was reported that Kelly was keeping multiple young women in a “sex cult.” Obviously, it has been since revealed that his activities went much further than that, with a jury convicting Kelly of racketeering and sex trafficking; he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.