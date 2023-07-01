R. Kelly has reportedly been ordered to hand over more than $500,000 in royalties to the courts. According to a report from HipHopDX, Kelly will be required to disburse the money to his victims.

The hip-hop outlet reportedly obtained documents indicating that the United States Court in the Northern District of Illinois issued a third-party citation to Universal Music Group back in May in order to discover assets. The terms of the citation indicated that Universal Music Group would have to disclose how much money in outstanding royalties Kelly still needed to be paid for songwriting.

The courts reportedly learned that Universal Music Group still owes Kelly $567,444.19 in unpaid royalties, though Kelly himself will not see a cent of that money.

According to Radar Online, the royalties will be used to pay Kelly’s victims, who have reportedly only received about $27,000.

Almost a year ago, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Back in February, he was also sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography. He is currently serving both sentences concurrently in Butner Federal Prison in North Carolina.

Kelly’s crimes have been the subject of various documentaries, including a Lifetime docuseries called Surviving R. Kelly.