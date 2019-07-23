Getty Image

Either R. Kelly’s crisis manager Darrell Johnson is horrible at his job or Kelly’s alleged crimes were finally horrific enough to break through the cognitive dissonance of the Johnson taking that job in the first place. After appearing on CBS This Morning for an interview with Gayle King — who readers may remember provoked Kelly to a tearful outburst when she interviewed him in March — Johnson reportedly resigned the position just hours later, according to The Daily Beast.

During the interview, embedded above, Gayle questions Johnson about the new case against Kelly, which resulted in the singer’s arrest in Chicago by federal agents. She wonders whether this case feels any differently for Kelly than his previous one from 2008. Although Johnson tries to hold the line, when Gayle asks him how he explains all the allegations, Johnson tries to dodge the question as best he can, but ultimately, ends up forced to admit that he couldn’t leave his 20-year-old daughter with anyone accused of being a pedophile. When Gayle points out the discrepancy between that stance and his defense of Kelly, Johnson can’t really formulate an answer — and judging from his later resignation, may have done some soul searching about just why that was.

R. Kelly stands accused of sex trafficking and federal authorities were reportedly given an unknown number of tapes of the singer having sex with minors.