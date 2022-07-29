RapCaviar Drops A New Trailer For Its Official Podcast

One of Spotify’s most buzzy playlists is getting a companion podcast. Launching Tuesday, August 4, RapCaviar will debut their official podcast exclusively on Spotify.

Earlier this month, RapCaviar also announced that an eight-episode docuseries based on the playlist is in development at Hulu.

Hosted by journalist and media personality Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, RapCaviar will touch on an assortment of topics, with each episode featuring groups of hip-hop tastemakers. In the trailer, Jinx and crew are seen discussing Kendrick Lamar‘s best albums, Jack Harlow’s place in the space of hip-hop, and who will be rap’s savior.

In an interview with Variety, the playlist’s official curator, Carl Cherry, explained why he wanted to add a video and audio component to his iconic playlist. According to Cherry, the podcast has been two years in the making.

“I always had the opinion that a playlist is not enough,” Cherry said. “You look at other outlets that were important throughout hip-hop history, whether it’s XXL or the blog era, there’s always context. They were able to contextualize whatever they’d present to you. It’s different when you go on RapCaviar, you see the songs and that’s it. It’s important to us to create these different channels where we can add context and speak to what’s important to us and the culture.”

