Rapper Juicy J Is Offering A $50,000 College Scholarship To One Lucky Twerker

#Rappers
Senior Writer
09.30.13 5 Comments

While the official rules state that the deadline is tonight at 11:59:59 PM ET, rapper and Three Six Mafia founding member Juicy J claims that the submission deadline for his college scholarship contest has already come and gone. Now, according to his website, Juicy J is currently reviewing all of the video submissions that he has received ever since he offered a $50,000 scholarship* to go along with his new aptly-titled single, “Scholarship.”

According to the rules, one lucky lady will receive the fat stack of cash by simply explaining why she deserves it and incorporating “Scholarship” into the video somehow, and because it includes the line “Keep twerking, baby, might earn you a scholarship,” at least one entrant has submitted a video of herself twerking, and that video has become a mild YouTube hit.

The young woman in the video is Northern Kentucky University freshman Morgan Bruin, who claims that she wants the scholarship so that she can eventually “join the Peace Corps and stuff.” She has my vote, Juicy J.

*The website calls it a $20,000 scholarship and a $50,000 scholarship, so I’m pushing for whomever wins to make sure she goes for the bigger number. Twerk for the stars.

