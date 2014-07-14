Ready For Songs About Love And Dicks? A New Blink-182 Album Is Coming!

Getty Image

Perhaps wanting to show this drummer extraordinaire who’s boss, Blink-182 have announced that they’re working on a brand new album. Guitarist TomDeLonge posted the news on Instagram this afternoon, saying “Rehearsals start today… And yes there will be a new album #SorryForTheWait #Blink.”

The #SorryForTheWait tag is rather appropriate, as the new album marks the pop-punk band’s first since 2011’s Neighborhoods (yea, I totally missed the boat on that one, too) and comes after nearly a year of teasing and premature news. So, basically hold your breath if you dare. And, if you’re sick of all the delays, why not revisit Enema of the State? We hear it’s purdy darn good.