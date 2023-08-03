Top Dawg Entertainment has entered a new era. With Kendrick Lamar out of his deal, Jay Rock and Schoolboy Q still in the lab, and completed album cycles for Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, and SZA, it’s time for the next generation of TDE artists to step into the spotlight and shine. They are already well on their way; Doechii’s “What It Is” is a viral hit, and now, Reason is prepping his second album after a successful debut with New Beginnings in 2020.

The new album, Porches, is due for an August 11 release and features guest appearances from both fellow TDE artists like Doechii, Ray Vaughn, SiR, and Zacari, and rising stars like Baby Tate and Kalan.FrFr. Reason also shared a nostalgic trailer, the cover art, and tracklist for the project on social media. In a press release, Reason said, “My first album was for the fans. I wanted to give them everything they wanted as a thank you for the support they’ve given. At this moment in my life I needed a lot of love and understanding. Going through the things I went through, those are the two things I needed the most. While I was searching for that, I decided to give an album that spoke to that. Porches is about love and understanding. We’re all connected. We all go through similar trials and battles. I think we can all use more understanding and love throughout that process.”

“PORCHES” my sophomore album August 11th! Love y’all for the patience! pic.twitter.com/uH2J1KBmxF — REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) August 1, 2023

Porches is due on 8/11 via TDE.