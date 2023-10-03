Here Is The Record Store Day Black Friday Vinyl Release List For 2023

Record Store Day has unveiled the titles that they will be releasing for Black Friday 2023, just next month on November 24. Among the pressings, there are a few key titles that fans will be hoping to get their hands on.

Here’s what to know.

Noah Kahan is putting out a vinyl version of his Cape Elizabeth EP for the first time. Originally released in 2020, it will be available on a color marble vinyl as his “thank you to the fans who stuck around, came to shows, watched my livestreams and listened.”

Another RSD First release, Post Malone‘s The Diamond Collection will be available on clear vinyl.

Rilo Kiley will be reissuing their Under The Blacklight album on a translucent “blacklight” vinyl — available for the first time in this form since 2007.

Joni Mitchell’s Court And Spark Demos exclusive vinyl will include the never-before-heard recordings made during the album’s creation process.

Grateful Dead fans can also grab a vinyl copy of their Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA 3/2/1969 show. This will be limited to 7,500 copies and be a 5xLP pressing.

Other artists on this year’s list include releases from Dr. Dre, The Doors, The Jonas Brothers, The Beach Boys, De La Soul, Phoenix, Kim Petras, and more.

For a complete list of Record Store Day Black Friday 2023 titles, visit here.

